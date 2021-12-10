2021 “Bridging the Community Gap” event focuses on ending gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, a group of more than 50 Roanoke residents, including Council members, Stephanie Moon Reynolds and Joe Cobb, gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr., Bridge.

Beginning with Christmas carols, the group then walked in silence across the bridge and to the Christmas Tree in downtown Roanoke.

The group walked in silence, it was meant as a time to reflect and remember those who have been lost not only to gun violence, but any type of violence in 2021.

Thursday’s event was a part of Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress’ annual “Bridging the Community Gap” event. TAP uses the event to take aim at a problem in the community and bring people together in harmony. For 2021, it teamed up with the City’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

“It speaks to the hearts of everybody in the community, from the youngest to the oldest, that we care and we can do better. We want to do better and we want to do what we can, to help make sure that happens,” said TAP President and CEO, Annette Lewis.

Lewis said it meant a lot to see the response of people willing to do their part to help make Roanoke a peaceful city. Roanoke has seen more than 60 shootings this year.

