Campbell County school threat determined not to be credible

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A threat regarding a Campbell County school has been determined not to be credible, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Thursday, sheriff’s investigators and Campbell County Schools’ Administration investigated a social media post that warned students not to attend Brookville High School Friday because of a threat of a school shooting, according to the sheriff’s office, which says, “It has been determined there is no creditable or imminent threat to the student body and staff at BHS.”

The sheriff’s office says, “Campbell County Sheriff’s Office takes all school threats seriously and they are thoroughly investigated. The safety of our students is paramount, and measures have been taken to ensure their safety.”

