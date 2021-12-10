Clemson offensive coordinator Elliott hired as Virginia head football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott has been hired as the new head football coach at Virginia.

The announcement was made Friday, after he and former UVA star Anthony Poindexter were linked to the job,

Elliott replaces Bronco Mendenhall, who announced last week he was stepping down.

Elliott was the co-defensive coordinator for Clemson’s 2016 and 2018 national championship teams. He’s been with the Tigers since 2011 when he was hired by Dabo Swinney to coach the running backs.

