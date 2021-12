Dickens of a Christmas parade Friday means downtown road closures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade Friday will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily.

The parade can be seen on WZBJ24, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7 Facebook beginning at 6:30 p.m. December 10.

The following streets, mapped here, will be closed:

Closing at 3pm

Church Avenue, between Williamson Road and Luck Avenue

Kirk Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road (Premier Lot access maintained)

Market Street, between Norfolk Avenue and Church Avenue

Wall Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue



Closing at 5:30pm

Campbell Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street



Closing at 6pm

Luck Avenue, between 1st Street SW and Jefferson Street

Franklin Road, between Williamson Road and 1st Street SW

Jefferson Street, between Salem Avenue and Walnut Avenue

Albemarle Avenue, between Williamson Road and 1st Street SW

Maple Avenue, between Walnut Avenue and Jefferson Street

Highland Avenue, between Jefferson Street and 1st Street SW

Mountain Avenue, between Jefferson Street and 1st Street SW

Day Avenue, between Jefferson Street and 1st Street SW

Bullitt Avenue, between Jefferson Street and 1st Street SW



