Advertisement

Dickens of a Christmas provides boost to downtown businesses

Bayou Snowballs benefits from Dickens tradition
Bayou Snowballs benefits from Dickens tradition(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dickens of a Christmas does a great job of getting residents of the Rona Valley and the holiday spirit, but it also has other affects.

For Crystal Bolton, owner of Bayou Snowballs, 2021 is a year recovery in more ways than one.

“We had closed from March 16th to May 16th in order to try to combat COVID a little bit,” she says. “On June 26th, I fell two steps off of a ladder and almost amputated my left foot. I was out for seven months. I would normally run the show and make sure things were done and during that time it was very hard because I was in the bed for three months.”

The work shortage is also impacting her business.

“When you go into places is it because they can’t find good help or is it that they can’t really afford it? I know that’s the position I’m in.”

That’s why the Dickens of a Christmas holiday tradition is an event she’s especially looking forward to this year

“Dickens of course provides so much for downtown, not just for my business but for all the businesses, all the vendors. We love Dickens because I feel like it helps get us through the hard months of January, February. It carries us through.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash
Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun
Luna the dog, found abandoned last month, is featured in the 2021 "Nutcracker" performance by...
Dog found tied to pole makes Roanoke “Nutcracker” appearance
Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death

Latest News

Isolated severe storm possible.
Friday, December 10, Midday FastCast
American Heart Association warns of snow shoveling health hazards
Governor Northam announces $27 million for gun violence prevention
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
VDH reports fewer new COVID cases Friday than Thursday