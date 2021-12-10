Dickens of a Christmas provides boost to downtown businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dickens of a Christmas does a great job of getting residents of the Rona Valley and the holiday spirit, but it also has other affects.

For Crystal Bolton, owner of Bayou Snowballs, 2021 is a year recovery in more ways than one.

“We had closed from March 16th to May 16th in order to try to combat COVID a little bit,” she says. “On June 26th, I fell two steps off of a ladder and almost amputated my left foot. I was out for seven months. I would normally run the show and make sure things were done and during that time it was very hard because I was in the bed for three months.”

The work shortage is also impacting her business.

“When you go into places is it because they can’t find good help or is it that they can’t really afford it? I know that’s the position I’m in.”

That’s why the Dickens of a Christmas holiday tradition is an event she’s especially looking forward to this year

“Dickens of course provides so much for downtown, not just for my business but for all the businesses, all the vendors. We love Dickens because I feel like it helps get us through the hard months of January, February. It carries us through.”

