Fire burns house in Botetourt County

House burns on Main Street in Glen Wilton in Botetourt County
House burns on Main Street in Glen Wilton in Botetourt County(Eagle Rock Fire)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Botetourt County sustained significant damage in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., fire crews were called to the fire on Main Street in the community of Glen Wilton. Crews found heavy smoke on both floors with fire from the windows on the second floor.

No information has been released about any injuries or the cause of the fire.

Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded, with help from Botetourt County, Glen Wilton, Fincastle, Iron Gate, Clifton Forge and Sharon.

