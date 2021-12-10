Fire burns house in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Botetourt County sustained significant damage in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., fire crews were called to the fire on Main Street in the community of Glen Wilton. Crews found heavy smoke on both floors with fire from the windows on the second floor.

No information has been released about any injuries or the cause of the fire.

Autoplay Caption

Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded, with help from Botetourt County, Glen Wilton, Fincastle, Iron Gate, Clifton Forge and Sharon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.