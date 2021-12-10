Forest woman killed in Amherst County crash
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Forest woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Thursday night in Amherst County.
Virginia State Police say Cierra L. Campbell, 32, died in the two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Glade Road.
Police say Campbell was driving a Chevrolet Aveo eastbound on Glade Road, crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Jeep Cherokee head-on. She died after being taken to a hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
The driver and passenger in the Jeep were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
