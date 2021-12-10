Advertisement

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital.

It was an invite-only service for the World War II veteran and longtime legislator, bringing presidents, lawmakers, friends and family together. The morning began at the US Capitol following his lying in state, his casket removed from the Capitol Rotunda and driven across town.

At the National Cathedral, family and friends eulogized the Russell, Kansas native, in the same church he married his wife of 46 years.

“He came into the arena with certain guiding principles. To begin with, devotion to country, to fair play, to decency, to dignity, to honor,” said President Joe Biden, making public remarks about his friend and colleague for the second day in a row.

President Biden served with Dole for decades in the U.S. Senate. Former Kansas Senator Pat Roberts also was in attendance to recognize his late friend.

“He along with his hero Dwight David Eisenhower are Kansas’ favorite sons and they represent the vision and the promise of America,” said Roberts.

Roberts highlighted Dole’s ability to connect with the people of Kansas, to listen to them, and to work for them.

“Thank you lord for enabling us to live in such a time and space that gave us the opportunity and privilege to know Bob Dole,” said Roberts.

Following the service at the National Cathedral, Dole’s casket stopped by the National World War II Memorial. It was a fitting stop for the World War II hero who helped make that memorial a reality.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash
Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun
Luna the dog, found abandoned last month, is featured in the 2021 "Nutcracker" performance by...
Dog found tied to pole makes Roanoke “Nutcracker” appearance
Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death

Latest News

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as hospitals brace for a...
COVID: Hospitals strained with delta surging
A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead
A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Student killed, 3 others injured when car slams into school bus in Calif.
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill