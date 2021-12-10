HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “A Christmas Story” is back at Mill Mountain Theatre to help usher in the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A Christmas toy wish, a very large leg lamp and some stubborn adults.

If you’ve seen the classic film, you know the plot of Mill Mountain Theatre’s revival of “A Christmas Story”.

“It’s really like wrapping yourself up in that cozy sweater or blanket that you knew and forgot was in the back of your closet and you put it back on and yeah this feels really good,” says Broadway’s Timothy Booth.

Booth says it also feels good to be back in Roanoke.

“I love it. It’s always like coming home. And I’ve got family and friends- I went to Virginia Tech, so just over the hill there. I’ve got friends and family over there. I’ve got family down at Radford. It’s always great to come home.”

Booth is reprising his role as the narrator, otherwise known as the grown up Ralphie Parker.

He also appeared in the Mill Mountain production of “A Christmas Story” back in 2017.

“It’s really cool for the three of us that are the returning adults to kind of re- visit. We’ve all said Oh, it’s been four years ago, and we’ve all been working, thankfully since then. But the words kind of live in there somewhere, and the emotion lives in there somewhere,” says Booth.

As for his favorite line from the show, Booth says it’s that pivotal scene where Ralphie thinks he shot his eye out with his beloved BB gun.

“I never thought going into rehearsal that I have to make it feel like and sound like it does in the movie., but it builds exactly like it does and that moment of saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I shot my eye out, it feels really real,” he says.

WDBJ7 asked Booth if there were any similarities between Ralphie and himself as a nine-year-old.

He, too was obsessed with what was under the Christmas tree, and was allowed to open one present on Christmas Eve.

“And the lines are like ‘all of those great, crinkly packages under the tree were a terrible temptation’. And you know, like, we did that. We did that exact tradition every year,” says Booth.

It’s the beautiful words of author Jean Shepherd that Booth says makes “A Christmas Story” something all of us can relate to.

No matter how old we are.

“It’s nice to know that you still grow up and still not lose all of your youth,” says Booth.

To purchase tickets, click this link.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.