How VDOT is staying ahead of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before the snow and rain even have a chance to fall, there’s a particular group of people ready to come to central Virginia’s aid. Preparation is vital when dealing with winter weather, and these folks are more than willing.

VDOT spokesperson Kyle Gibson says they are focused on securing more than enough tools and equipment to keep roads safe for travel. To do that, they have acquired 66,000 tons of salt, 27,000 tons of sand, and about 411,000 gallons of brine, which is a salt mixture with water that helps to pre-treat the roads.

If drivers come across crews on the roads dispersing this salt, sand, or brine, they should stay at least five seconds or 100 feet back from them. This keeps drivers and their cars safe and allows VDOT crews to do their job thoroughly.

When snow or ice fall, remember that indoors is the best place to be. The fewer cars on the roads, the better. If people do have to venture out, remember to clear the vehicle of snow and ice completely. Chunks of ice or snow flying off the car while driving can do more harm than a person may think.

VDOT can be contacted by dialing 511 or using the 511 app to check on road closures or report icy spots to crews.

