Lynchburg police officer starting salaries increase to $50,000 amid officer shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday morning inside council chambers, Lynchburg leaders gathered to make an announcement as the police department struggles with staffing and recruitment.

The department has 28 officer positions open.

“That is why, with the support of our city council I’ve decided that Lynchburg Police Department will have the highest starting salary for law enforcement in central Virginia at $50,000,” said Wynter Benda, city manager.

The move is a 25% increase from the currently starting salary of $40,000.

LPD will begin the new salary in January, with officers currently making under $50,000 getting a raise to meet the new figure.

“We’ve been struggling like a lot of other law enforcement across this nation to recruit and retain qualified people and so this is a major, major step forward in the right direction,” said Ryan Zuidema, police chief.

Zuidema says this move has been in the works for months now.

It also comes after a string of recent shootings in the hill city and eight homicides earlier in the year.

“They’re running from call to call,” said Zuidema. “We know the importance of building trust and relationships in our community and how that will help us overall as a community stay safe, but it’s challenging to do that right now with our staffing levels.”

They also continue calls to the community for help, saying your information could help solve crimes.

“If we want to change this community and make sure that this continues to be a safe place to live, we have got to have a partnership with our community coming forward, stepping up, telling us what they saw or what they heard,” said Zuidema.

Submitting information can be done anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

