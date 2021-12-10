Advertisement

Man wanted on meth distribution charge surrenders

Timothy Ross mugshot
Timothy Ross mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as part of a drug distribution investigation has surrendered.

Timothy Edward Ross turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office the night of December 9. An arrest warrant for distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine was served on him, and he is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

December 1, sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Blossom Street in Bassett. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators seized about one pound of methamphetamine, multiple pounds of marijuana and a small quantity of cocaine. The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone having information regarding narcotics trafficking is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.  The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

