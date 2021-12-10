Martinsville holds state’s second highest unemployment rate as hundreds of jobs are open

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sitting at 6.5%, Martinsville has the second highest unemployment rate in the state, only trailing Petersburg.

“Relatively speaking, in a city of 13,000, the percentage may sound high.” said Mark McCaskill, Community Development Director.

6.5% unemployment means 389 people in the city’s workforce are without jobs. However, there are hundreds of jobs available in Martinsville and Henry County.

“Skills that employers are looking to hire versus what is out there in the workforce, because we have noticed for the city as well. that we have a number of our own jobs that are unfilled,” said McCaskill.

That is where Patrick & Henry Community College is working to increase the city’s labor force of skilled workers.

“We do see people up skilling and reskilling, so perhaps that looked at what happened during the pandemic to make a change,” said Rhonda Hodges, VP of Workforce Development at Patrick & Henry Community College.

With G3 funding from the state, the opportunity is there for residents looking to return to work in a different field.

“There is never a better time to come to Patrick & Henry Community college to get trained because we have so much funding assistance for students,” said Hodges.

