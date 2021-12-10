Advertisement

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Spreading encouragement in simple ways during the holidays

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WDBJ7 on WZBJ24 to share her “encouragement cards”
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life is tough, and we can all use a note or two of encouragement these days.

In our digital world, many of us forget about the importance of the written word.

A simple note or card can make the difference in someone’s day.

That’s why lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs is encouraging people to send a special message to those who make our lives

better, whether it’s a close friend or someone who performs a helpful service.

“Encouragement is one of the biggest gifts we can give another person,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs is presenting a fun challenge to encourage us to commit what she calls a “random act of encouragement.”

You’ll find a link to her blog, “Boldly Pursue” here.

