MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Spreading encouragement in simple ways during the holidays
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WDBJ7 on WZBJ24 to share her “encouragement cards”
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life is tough, and we can all use a note or two of encouragement these days.
In our digital world, many of us forget about the importance of the written word.
A simple note or card can make the difference in someone’s day.
That’s why lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs is encouraging people to send a special message to those who make our lives
better, whether it’s a close friend or someone who performs a helpful service.
“Encouragement is one of the biggest gifts we can give another person,” says Scaggs.
Scaggs is presenting a fun challenge to encourage us to commit what she calls a “random act of encouragement.”
You’ll find a link to her blog, “Boldly Pursue” here.
