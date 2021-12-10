Natural Bridge State Park has Luminary Nights

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a chance to get a unique view of the Natural Bridge over the weekend.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the Luminary Nights at the bridge.

This is the fifth year when visitors can come and see decorative lighting, as well as enjoying crafts, refreshments, and other activities.

”The luminaries, walking along the trail, goes all the way up to the Monacan amphitheater, where there’s a little snowman village there,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “We had that one time and it turned into a photo op, so we thought we’d bring it back and keep doing that.”>>

Admission is $9, and if you miss it you get one more chance December 17 through 19.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.