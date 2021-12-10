New redistricting maps receive mixed reviews

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Special masters appointed by the Virginia Supreme Court have released new maps redrawing the lines for General Assembly and Congressional districts.

Their work is receiving mixed reviews.

“It doesn’t appear frankly like the folks who drew these maps really understood these regions,” former Salem Delegate Greg Habeeb said Thursday.

Habeeb acknowledged that redistricting is a difficult challenge. Changes to one district require adjustments to another.

But in the Roanoke Valley, for example, he said House districts have been carved up in ways that don’t make a lot of sense.

“So for example, in Montgomery County we had a seat that connected Virginia Tech and Radford, sort of the University seat,” Habeeb said referring to the House maps approved ten years ago. “We had an eastern Montgomery County, western Roanoke County seat, which was the seat I represented that connected these two growing regions. We had a largely city seat. We had a county seat that really tried to group communities of interest together.”

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said it’s not surprising the new maps are raising fresh concerns across the Commonwealth.

“There are always winners and losers, advantages and disadvantages, no question about that,” Denton said. “And there will be debate, whatever comes forward in the final form.

The new maps are not the final word on redistricting.

The Supreme Court has scheduled public hearings on December 15th and 17th.

And Greg Habeeb said he remains hopeful the justices will consider previous maps and all of the public input, and ultimately get the new lines right.

