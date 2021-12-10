Advertisement

No injuries reported in overnight Danville house fire

(Live 5)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a fire that damaged a house in Danville early Friday.

Danville Fire was called to the fire on Applewood Drive at 2:43 a.m. Crews found a one-story house with heavy fire coming from a car, which was parked under the carport, as well as the carport and roof of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire, then moved inside the house to prevent the spread of fire to the unburned side of the house, according to Danville Fire. Another crew concentrated on the carport.

The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be under control at 3:29 a.m., according to Danville Fire, with the house sustaining heavy fire and smoke damage.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash
First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun
Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death
Timothy Edward Ross, wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office as part of a drug investigation
Man wanted in Henry County on meth distribution charge

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 10, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 10, 2021
A few stray showers are possible today with more widespread rain on Saturday.
Friday, December 10, Morning FastCast
Heart of the Holidays Underway in Christiansburg
Heart of the Holidays Underway in Christiansburg
Group Walks Against Gun Violence
Group Walks Against Gun Violence