No injuries reported in overnight Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a fire that damaged a house in Danville early Friday.

Danville Fire was called to the fire on Applewood Drive at 2:43 a.m. Crews found a one-story house with heavy fire coming from a car, which was parked under the carport, as well as the carport and roof of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire, then moved inside the house to prevent the spread of fire to the unburned side of the house, according to Danville Fire. Another crew concentrated on the carport.

The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be under control at 3:29 a.m., according to Danville Fire, with the house sustaining heavy fire and smoke damage.

