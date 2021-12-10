Advertisement

Officials investigating after dog’s throat was cut

Officials in Pittsylvania County are asking for the public’s help to find out who is responsible for cutting a dog’s throat.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials in Pittsylvania County are asking for the public’s help to find out who is responsible for cutting a dog’s throat.

Pittsylvania County Animal Control Officers say on or about Sunday, November 28. the owner of an Akita mixed-breed dog discovered the dog’s throat had been cut. The dog got immediate veterinary care and survived its injuries.

The dog lives on Rocky Knoll Lane in the Berry Hill area of the county.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Animal Control Office at 434-432-7937 or 434-432-7931.

