Parakeet dies in Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A parakeet was killed in a house fire in Roanoke County early Friday, with a dog and the rest of the family getting out safely with no injuries.

Fire crews were called shortly before 6 a.m. about the fire on Stone Mountain Road. No cause has been determined, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The residents were alerted by smoke alarms and have family to stay with for the time being.

Stone Mountain Road House Fire, Roanoke County (WDBJ7)

