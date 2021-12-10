Photos released in search for armed robber in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An armed robber is being sought by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded December 5 at 1:15 a.m. to the Time Out Game Room on South Amherst Highway. A man had walked into the building and used a gun to take cash.

He was described by witnesses as Black with a large nose, and wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black mask. He ran off after the robbery in the direction of Fisher Auto Parts.

Surveillance photo of robbery at Time Out Game Room in Amherst County (Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Investigator Jones with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, ext. 9560.

