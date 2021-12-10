Advertisement

Photos released in search for armed robber in Amherst County

Surveillance photo of robbery at Time Out Game Room in Amherst County
Surveillance photo of robbery at Time Out Game Room in Amherst County(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An armed robber is being sought by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded December 5 at 1:15 a.m. to the Time Out Game Room on South Amherst Highway. A man had walked into the building and used a gun to take cash.

He was described by witnesses as Black with a large nose, and wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black mask. He ran off after the robbery in the direction of Fisher Auto Parts.

Surveillance photo of robbery at Time Out Game Room in Amherst County
Surveillance photo of robbery at Time Out Game Room in Amherst County(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Investigator Jones with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, ext. 9560.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash
Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun
Luna the dog, found abandoned last month, is featured in the 2021 "Nutcracker" performance by...
Dog found tied to pole makes Roanoke “Nutcracker” appearance
Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death

Latest News

Teen charged after social media threat targeting school
Officials in Pittsylvania County are asking for the public’s help to find out who is...
Officials investigating after dog’s throat was cut
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is being reported as a top candidate for a pair of...
Clemson offensive coordinator Elliott hired as Virginia head football coach
Timothy Ross mugshot
Man wanted on meth distribution charge surrenders