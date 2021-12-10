Rockbridge Christmas Baskets ready for packing day

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It can look like chaos as middle schoolers assemble boxes in the VIrginia Horse Center, but it’s more like controlled energy.

“These kids have so much energy that it usually takes them an hour and a half to build 1900 boxes with tape guns,” said Jamie Joyner, Rockbridge Christmas Baskets Vice President.

They were quicker this year. It only took an hour.

“They execute it all themselves,” Joyner said, “and then they’re storing the boxes and stacking those for when the rest of the community comes out tomorrow morning. They’ll be able to cycle through and get a box and then start the assembly line.”

That would be on packing day.

“It’s a magical day,” said Ruth Candler, who is Chair of Toy Purchasing. “It’s my favorite day of the year.”

It’s when anyone who is willing comes by and packs the food and toys being prepared here into those 1,900 boxes. They go to almost 1,200 families, with around 1,300 children getting toys, and 38,000 tons of food going into the households.

“We typically have six to 700 volunteers for packing day,” Candler said. “There is not one organization in Rockbridge County that doesn’t have their hands in packing day somehow.”

And all of them are looking forward to a year when it looks more like in the past.

“Last year we packed toys the week prior to packing food, and it was in a warehouse,” Candler said. “We played Christmas music, the spirit was there, the people were there, but it was very much a different year.”

And while there will still be masks and distancing, the spirit is back.

“It resonates in the hearts of our community,” Candler said, “so, yeah, we love it.”

