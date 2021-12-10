School threats surge nationwide as police notice trend after active shooter events

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The deadly school shooting in Michigan where four students were killed and seven others were injured has unfortunately set off a rise in school threats.

The increase in threats reported at schools in Lynchburg and Danville is happening all across the country, and criminal justice professionals who train for and study these incidents say it’s no coincidence

“Individuals that are suffering mental health crisis that do have those homicidal ideations, look at that incident, look at Oxford and go: ‘You know what...maybe I didn’t want to do that before but maybe I’m starting to think about it,’” describes Roanoke County Police Commander Chris Kuyper, who says intense coverage of mass shootings can heavily influence others to become more motivated to cause their own or cause fear in their community.

“There are similarities between suicidal ideation and homicidal ideation, it’s kind of the same contagion effect,” says Commander Kuyper. “It’s not necessarily a copycat because what they do is...maybe they’re inspired by those previous events, but what they want to do is put their own stamp on things.”

“Active shooters, they study other shooter events. So when you have an active shooter incident like Oxford for example, that is going to bring out some people who make those types of threats but don’t carry them out. What we have to worry about in law enforcement is the ones who will carry out those threats,” he adds.

That’s why Commander Kuyper works with the FBI, annually instructing other law enforcement agencies, civilians, and schools nationwide on the Run, Hide, Fight protocol for active shooter situations, and not giving any more attention to the perpetrators.

“That’s what they want, they want the fifteen minutes of fame, and as an active shooter instructor, I’m not going to give them that privilege at all,” says Commander Kuyper. “We don’t put the spotlight on the active shooters at all, but on the victims and the heroes involved in those incidents.”

Commander Kuyper’s team offers those civilian active shooter training sessions for free. If your organization or business would like to learn more, you can contact Roanoke County PD.

