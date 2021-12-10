Stolen vehicle stopped in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Roanoke Friday morning.

Virginia State Police on scene told WDBJ7 the red SUV seen in the attached photos was reported stolen out of Clayton Homes in Botetourt County. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit, which ended at Hershberger and Ordway in northwest Roanoke.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more about any charges or injuries.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.