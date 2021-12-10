Advertisement

Stolen vehicle stopped in northwest Roanoke

A police chase led to a crash on Hershberger at Ordway in NW Roanoke
A police chase led to a crash on Hershberger at Ordway in NW Roanoke
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Roanoke Friday morning.

Virginia State Police on scene told WDBJ7 the red SUV seen in the attached photos was reported stolen out of Clayton Homes in Botetourt County. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit, which ended at Hershberger and Ordway in northwest Roanoke.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more about any charges or injuries.

