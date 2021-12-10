Advertisement

Stray shower today with more widespread rain on Saturday

Isolated storms are possible Saturday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Increased clouds; Isolated shower Friday
  • Turning much warmer Fri. - Sat.
  • Strong front Saturday evening

FRIDAY

A warm front will push through the area during the afternoon as highs climb back into the 50s. We’ll see more clouds build in as well. There may be enough lift for a stray shower during the afternoon, but nothing as widespread as what we’ll see on Saturday. Take your umbrella with you just in case Friday.

A few stray showers are possible today with more widespread rain on Saturday.
A few stray showers are possible today with more widespread rain on Saturday.

SATURDAY

A cold front will bring a line of showers and even an isolated storm into the region Saturday. The best chances of rain will be mid-afternoon Saturday in the NRV, through just after midnight Sunday in the Southside.

Rainfall amounts will go down as the front crosses the area with the highest totals across the mountains which may be up to .50″ and much lighter totals around .25″ across the southside. Any thunderstorms could bring slightly higher totals. Winds will also remain gusty through the day, reaching 20-30mph at times, especially as the front moves through.

More widespread rain moves through on Saturday.
More widespread rain moves through on Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

Any parades after lunchtime will need to closely monitor conditions.

Here's a look at the timing of showers on Saturday.
Here's a look at the timing of showers on Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

With the front to our east by Sunday morning, we can expect sunshine to increase through the day. Dry, gusty northwest winds will bring the cooler air back into town. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s which is closer to December normals.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash
First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun
Pulaski Community Remembers 5-Year-Old Auston
Pulaski Police, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating boy’s death
Timothy Edward Ross, wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office as part of a drug investigation
Man wanted in Henry County on meth distribution charge

Latest News

A few stray showers are possible today with more widespread rain on Saturday.
Friday December 10, Morning FastCast
More widespread rain moves in Saturday.
Line of rain and isolated storms arrive with Saturday cold front
A line of showers will move into the area Saturday with near-record warmth.
Thursday, December 9 - Evening Forecast
Isolated severe storms possible.
Thursday, December 9, Midday FastCast