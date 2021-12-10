Advertisement

VDH reports fewer new COVID cases Friday than Thursday

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 994.069 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, December 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,848 from Thursday’s reported 991,221, a smaller increase than the 3,074 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

The latest number’s include Virginia’s first diagnosed case of the new Omicron variant.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 13,201,099 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 75.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 66.1% fully vaccinated. 86.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 77.2% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

10,698,256 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with an 8.1 % positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 7.9% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 14,895 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,868 reported Thursday.

1,251 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,189 reported Thursday. 75,076 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

For the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 243 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 204 a week ago, with 60 in intensive care, down from 62 last Friday.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

