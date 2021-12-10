VMI opens new bridge on Chessie Trail

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A long time gap in Rockbridge County’s Chessie Trail has been filled.

Officials welcomed the opening of a new bridge across Chalk Mine Run near Buena Vista.

The new bridge replaced one that was washed away during hurricane Isabel in 2003.

The Virginia Military Institute organized the construction, using a military style bridge, but even when the decision to replace the bridge was made, it took several years and a grant to get it done.

”It came together with a lot of help and effort,” said Col. Keith Jarvis, VMI’s Director of Construction, “all the people that were mentioned during the ceremony, you know, the local municipalities, the city of Buena Vista, the County of Rockbridge, the City of Lexington, as well as VMI and our friends at the Federal Highway Administration to pull this together.”

VMI’s Superintendent, Major General Cedric Wins, noted that he well remembered the bridge and trail from his time as a cadet, when he had to walk punishment tours along the Chessie Trail.

