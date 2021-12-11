Advertisement

Natural Bridge man arrested after death investigation

Jonathan Armstrong Watkins Credit: Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Armstrong Watkins Credit: Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office(Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rockbridge County, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge man has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

A spokesperson with the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office says around 12:30 Friday afternoon, the Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communications Center received a call about a woman who was shot in the Hummingbird Lane area of Rockbridge County.

Deputies responded and found 28 year old Katrina Leeann Dudley dead from a gunshot wound.

Her boyfriend, 34 year old Jonathan Armstrong Watkins, has been arrested and charged in connection to Dudley’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Watkins is charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and shoot within an occupied dwelling.

He is being held at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.

