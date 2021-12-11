Pittsylvania County home destroyed in Friday evening fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A home at 1571 Sandy River Road was deemed a loss Friday evening after a residential structure fire.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. Both were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

According to Pittsylvania County Public Safety, crews were dispatched at around 5:39 to the property.

The fire is fully under control.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine information regarding a cause.

