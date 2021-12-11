Advertisement

Pittsylvania County home destroyed in Friday evening fire

The fire broke out at a home along Sandy River Road.
(WLUC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A home at 1571 Sandy River Road was deemed a loss Friday evening after a residential structure fire.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. Both were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

According to Pittsylvania County Public Safety, crews were dispatched at around 5:39 to the property.

The fire is fully under control.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine information regarding a cause.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash
Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun
Luna the dog, found abandoned last month, is featured in the 2021 "Nutcracker" performance by...
Dog found tied to pole makes Roanoke “Nutcracker” appearance
A police chase led to a crash on Hershberger at Ordway in NW Roanoke
Crash ends police chase of stolen vehicle in northwest Roanoke

Latest News

Middle schoolers assembled boxes to be filled Saturday.
Rockbridge Christmas Baskets ready for packing day
VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins crosses the newly opened bridge with other school...
VMI opens new bridge on Chessie Trail
Each year the LED lights are moved to new locations, making it a new experience.
Natural Bridge State Park has Luminary Nights
School threats surge nationwide as police notice trend after active shooter events