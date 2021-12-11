Residents welcome back Roanoke Christmas Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke has come alive on Friday nights as the 39th Dickens of a Christmas has made its return. This week, the Roanoke Christmas Parade returned as well, for the first time since 2018.

As residents waited for the parade to start, WDBJ7 asked some of the younger residents what they were most looking forward to.

“Christmas lights,” said Jedediah Divers.

“The lights,” said Christian Dooley

“The lights and the floats,” said Amani Carter.

“I like seeing all the lights,” said Kianna Jackson.

There was no shortage of Christmas lights throughout the parade on Friday evening and it wrapped up with Santa Claus coming to town.

Just like Santa Claus being a Christmas Tradition, residents have been excited to see these events return and its helping to continue their own family traditions.

“I’ve been coming down here since I was a baby and these are my children and I bring them down here every year,” said Misty Spradlin.

“It’s getting back to being normal and we just like to come see who is down here, and the people we see and all the decorations,” said Lora Coleman

As special events like these return, families look forward to the memories they will make for years to come.

“I love it because we get to be out. The kids get to come home, be together, enjoy everything down here, and enjoy being together as a family, something we don’t always get to do,” said Spradlin.

The 39th annual Dickens of a Christmas will have its finale on December 17. For more information, head to its website here.

