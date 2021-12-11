Advertisement

Residents welcome back Roanoke Christmas Parade

Santa Claus wraps up the 2021 Roanoke Christmas Parade.
Santa Claus wraps up the 2021 Roanoke Christmas Parade.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke has come alive on Friday nights as the 39th Dickens of a Christmas has made its return. This week, the Roanoke Christmas Parade returned as well, for the first time since 2018.

As residents waited for the parade to start, WDBJ7 asked some of the younger residents what they were most looking forward to.

“Christmas lights,” said Jedediah Divers.

“The lights,” said Christian Dooley

“The lights and the floats,” said Amani Carter.

“I like seeing all the lights,” said Kianna Jackson.

There was no shortage of Christmas lights throughout the parade on Friday evening and it wrapped up with Santa Claus coming to town.

Just like Santa Claus being a Christmas Tradition, residents have been excited to see these events return and its helping to continue their own family traditions.

“I’ve been coming down here since I was a baby and these are my children and I bring them down here every year,” said Misty Spradlin.

“It’s getting back to being normal and we just like to come see who is down here, and the people we see and all the decorations,” said Lora Coleman

As special events like these return, families look forward to the memories they will make for years to come.

“I love it because we get to be out. The kids get to come home, be together, enjoy everything down here, and enjoy being together as a family, something we don’t always get to do,” said Spradlin.

The 39th annual Dickens of a Christmas will have its finale on December 17. For more information, head to its website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Virginia case of COVID Omicron variant diagnosed
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Judge dismisses charges for Narrows officer on trial following fatal crash
Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun
A police chase led to a crash on Hershberger at Ordway in NW Roanoke
Crash ends police chase of stolen vehicle in northwest Roanoke
Luna the dog, found abandoned last month, is featured in the 2021 "Nutcracker" performance by...
Dog found tied to pole makes Roanoke “Nutcracker” appearance

Latest News

Pipeline opponents to rally in Richmond ahead of key hearing
Melissa Gaona, Logan Sherrill and Brent Watts hosted coverage of the 19th annual Dickens of a...
WATCH: 39th Annual City of Roanoke Christmas Parade
Pittsylvania County home destroyed in Friday evening fire
Middle schoolers assembled boxes to be filled Saturday.
Rockbridge Christmas Baskets ready for packing day