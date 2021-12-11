Roanoke City Public Schools hosts breakfast with Santa

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Breakfast with Santa has become a holiday tradition for Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS).

RCPS and the STAR Council hosted the drive-thru event.

This annual event raises money for RCPS’ Help the Homeless Fund, which supports students who are faced with homelessness.

Leaders say this is one way to show how the community is united.

”It just reminds us that we’re all a community even though some of us have more than others. It helps give us in younger people more hope, especially if they’re going through tough times. It just reminds us especially in times like this and COVID that we’re still together and we’re still wanting the same thing,” said high school student Amirah Alterman.

“We are one community, we help each other. We support each other. And an event like this is a demonstration of that type of support,” said Verletta White the Roanoke Public City Schools superintendent.

They’ve raised about $10,000 so far this year.

New this year, the event featured a large art display representing the number of students currently experiencing homelessness.

386 signs were painted by people from all over the community.

The project was led by Jane Gabrielle McCadden of One World Arts.

RCPS has identified 386 students who are experiencing homelessness so far this school year. Since the fund’s inception in March 2016, RCPS has provided $43,483.86 in support to help 288 families, which has impacted 625 students. Community members can learn more and make monetary and material donations by visiting bit.ly/RCPSHomelessSupport.

