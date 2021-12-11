A strong front brings rain and storms today

Mild and windy ahead of the front

Widespread rain and a few strong storms this afternoon

Cooler temperatures on Sunday

Wind Advisory goes into effect this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Winds increase out of the Southwest later this morning and could gust 40-50 mph at higher elevations. This will allow temperatures to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible to the east.

A cold front will bring a line of showers and even isolated storms into the region Saturday. The best chances of rain will be mid-afternoon Saturday in the NRV, through just after midnight Sunday in the Southside.

Rain and storms move through this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Rainfall amounts will go down as the front crosses the area with the highest totals across the mountains which may be up to .50″ and much lighter totals around .25″ across the southside. Any thunderstorms could bring slightly higher totals. Winds will also remain gusty through the day, reaching 20-30 mph at times, especially as the front moves through.

SPC Outlook for Saturday December 11. (WDBJ Weather)

There is a marginal risk of severe with given the possibility of damaging winds within any storm that develops. The highest risk will be east of the Blue Ridge in the evening hours.

Any parades after lunchtime will need to closely monitor conditions.

SUNDAY

With the front to our east by Sunday morning, we can expect sunshine to increase through the day. Dry, gusty northwest winds will bring the cooler air back into town. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s which is more seasonable for this time of year.

