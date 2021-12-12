Advertisement

Community gathers for vigil in honor of Auston Wingo

The Wingo family embraces at Saturday night's vigil.
The Wingo family embraces at Saturday night's vigil.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The community continues to mourn the sudden loss of 5-year-old Auston Wingo, who passed away on Monday after being found unresponsive at the Pulaski County YMCA.

There has been an outpouring of support from the Pulaski County community, including a memorial fund created earlier this week. The community came together again on Saturday night at Randolph Park for a vigil in Wingo’s honor.

“You’re always here within hearts, you filled our lives with joy and pleasure,” said family friend, Rebecca Isom, who organized the event.

The wind and rain didn’t stop more than 50 family and friends of the Wingo’s, from remembering the light that Auston was in their lives.

“I was worried because of the weather. So it’s great that people came out, and especially his family, because its my reason we’re doing this.”

Isom knows the Wingo’s through formerly being employed by the Pulaski County YMCA.

“I used to work at the YMCA so I cared for Austin and his sister.”

The Wingo Family has been grateful for the outpouring of support. It began with a memorial fund and extended to Saturday night’s vigil.

“I like it that we can all come together as a community and our grief and just be there for each other.”

Isom said the vigil gave the community a public chance to honor Auston, since his memorial service will be private. She asked the community to keep the Wingo family in their thoughts and prayers.

Auston’s cause of death is still being investigated by the Pulaski Police and the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney. WDBJ7 reached out to the Pulaski Police on Saturday to see if there is an update at this time, but did not hear back. We will continue to update the community as more details become available.

