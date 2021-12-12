Crews work chimney fire in Troutville Sunday

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, a chimney fire is being worked in the 600 block of Sunset Avenue Sunday.

Crews are trying to extinguish flames and ventilate the structure.

“As many of us enjoy wood heat during these colder months, it’s a good reminder of the importance of regular chimney maintenance and cleaning, as well as the importance of having a working smoke detector on each floor and near every sleeping area. Remember, when the alarm sounds, get out and stay out.”

