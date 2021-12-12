Advertisement

Dominion Energy awarding $500,000 in scholarships to 60 students in 2022

Students can apply for scholarships until Jan. 25, 2022.
Students can apply for scholarships until Jan. 25, 2022.(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in scholarships to 60 students in 2022 through its Educational Equity Scholarship Program.

This is the second year of the six-year $10 million initiative, that Dominion Energy says assists with undergraduate higher education expenses for underrepresented minority students who live in the company’s service area.

Students can apply for scholarships until Jan. 25, 2022.

To be eligible students must:

  • Self-identify as Black or African American; Hispanic or Latino; American Indian or Alaska Native; Asian; or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander with higher education expenses
  • Be high school seniors or graduates, or current college undergraduates residing in Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Idaho, Wyoming, or Utah, with plans to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year
  • Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

20 scholarships of $5,000 each will be made available for students enrolled in two-year schools, while 40 scholarships of $10,000 each will be awarded to students enrolled in four-year schools.

Students will be able to renew scholarships while they are in school if they meet certain requirements, such as GPA and residence in an eligible state.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, click here.

