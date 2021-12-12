Advertisement

Kachelries leads Stephen F. Austin past Liberty men’s basketball 63-51 Saturday night

Darius McGhee had 22 points for the Flames (5-4), whose four-game win streak ended.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Tx. (WDBJ) - David Kachelries finished with 14 points and six assists and Gavin Kensmil added 14 points and nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin topped Liberty 63-51.

Nigel Hawkins added 10 points for the Lumberjacks (8-2), who have now won four straight games.

