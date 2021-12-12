Advertisement

Police are asking people to avoid an area in Southwest Roanoke

Part of Main Street SW in Roanoke is closed
Part of Main Street SW in Roanoke is closed
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking the public to avoid an area around Main Street SW.

Police say Main Street SW is closed between Kerns Avenue SW and Welton Avenue SW due to a critical incident.

They say details are limited but are asking people to avoid traveling through the area.

They ask anyone who lives in that area to stay in your home until the situation can be resolved.

