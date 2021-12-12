Radford University and Radford University Carilion students graduate together for first time

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a special day for all and one that people never forget, Graduation Day! 594 Radford students turned alumni on Saturday in front of their family, friends and the professors who have been with them since day one.

This isn’t the first time Radford University has been able to host an in-person graduation, it had 18 separate ceremonies in the spring. But it was the first time that students at Radford’s main campus and its Carilion campus, have walked side by side to receive their diplomas.

Lakendra Walton, who is a first generation college graduate, is happy to have her graduation back in person.

”It means a lot. I don’t see a lot of them on day to day basis because the different mix of classes. It’s great to see everybody all together.”

You can find more video of the graduation class on Radford’s Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.