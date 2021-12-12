Ryan, Falcons stay hot on the road, beat Panthers 29-21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and the Atlanta Falcons continued to play well on the road with a 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (6-7), who improved to 6-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Newton ran for a 12-yard touchdown for Carolina but turned over the ball twice and was benched midway through the fourth quarter for P.J. Walker.

The Panthers (5-8) turned the ball over three times and have now lost eight of their last 10.

