Ryan, Falcons stay hot on the road, beat Panthers 29-21

The Panthers (5-8) turned the ball over three times and have now lost eight of their last 10.
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson scores against the Carolina Panthers during...
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson scores against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By STEVE REED
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and the Atlanta Falcons continued to play well on the road with a 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (6-7), who improved to 6-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Newton ran for a 12-yard touchdown for Carolina but turned over the ball twice and was benched midway through the fourth quarter for P.J. Walker.

