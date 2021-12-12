STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Liberty Christian, Galax fall short in title games
Phoebus and Riverheads emerged victorious in the Class 3 and Class 1 matchups.
(WDBJ) - In their quest for state football championships, Liberty Christian Academy and Galax both fell in Saturday’s title games.
LCA dropped the Class 3 matchup to Phoebus, 22-14, on their home field at Williams Stadium. Davis Lane threw a pick-six to Phantoms defender Donald Gatling, Jr. in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference.
The Bulldogs were in search of a perfect season and their first championship since joining the VHSL in 2015. Instead, their phenomenal year ends with a 13-1 record.
Galax fell in the Class 1 title game to perennial power Riverheads, 45-14. The Maroon Tide trailed just 14-0 at the half, but could not stop the Gladiators’ lethal run-game, led by sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash.
For Riverheads, it adds to the school’s existing state record with a sixth-straight title, and the Gladiators now own the nation’s longest active win streak at 50 consecutive victories.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.