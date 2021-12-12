Sunny and cooler today
Mild temperatures return this week
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
- Sunny and cooler today
- Mild weather returns this week
SUNDAY
With the front to our east cooler air is expected today. Winds continue to slow and will likely remain 5-10 mph out of the Northwest keeping us cool. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s which is more seasonable for this time of year.
NEXT WEEK
The familiar mild weather pattern once again takes over next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in out of the South. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s for many areas Monday into next weekend until our next front. In addition, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the week. Snow lovers will have to be patient this month.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.