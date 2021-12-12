Sunny and cooler today

Mild weather returns this week

SUNDAY

With the front to our east cooler air is expected today. Winds continue to slow and will likely remain 5-10 mph out of the Northwest keeping us cool. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s which is more seasonable for this time of year.

More sunshine and cooler today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The familiar mild weather pattern once again takes over next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in out of the South. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s for many areas Monday into next weekend until our next front. In addition, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the week. Snow lovers will have to be patient this month.

Highs warm to 10-15 degrees above average. (WDBJ Weather)

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

