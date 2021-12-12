Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home overnight
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were found shot overnight at a home in the 800 block of Fenwick Drive in Roanoke County.
Both patients were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-critical injuries, according to Roanoke County Police.
Officers responded at around midnight to the property for a report of a shooting. No arrests were made.
Contact 540-562-3265 to aid with information for police.
