Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home overnight

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were found shot overnight at a home in the 800 block of Fenwick Drive in Roanoke County.

Both patients were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-critical injuries, according to Roanoke County Police.

Officers responded at around midnight to the property for a report of a shooting. No arrests were made.

Contact 540-562-3265 to aid with information for police.

