Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home overnight

Contact 540-562-3265 to aid with information for police.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were found shot overnight at a home in the 800 block of Fenwick Drive in Roanoke County.

Both patients were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-critical injuries, according to Roanoke County Police.

Officers responded at around midnight to the property for a report of a shooting. No arrests were made.

