Advertisement

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots.

The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get the vaccine, and thousands have either refused or sought an exemption. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said Monday that these are the first airmen to be administratively discharged for reasons involving the vaccine.

She said all of them were in their first term of enlistment, so they were younger, lower-ranking personnel. And while the Air Force does not disclose what type of discharge a service member gets, legislation working its way through Congress limits the military to giving troops in vaccine refusal cases an honorable discharge or general discharge under honorable conditions.

The Pentagon earlier this year required the vaccine for all members of the military, including active duty, National Guard and the Reserves. Each of the services set its own deadlines and procedures for the mandate, and the Air Force set the earliest deadline. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the vaccine is critical to maintaining the health of the force and its ability to respond to an national security crisis.

None of the 27 airmen sought any type of exemption, medical, administrative or religious, Stefanek said. Several officials from the other services said they believe that so far only the Air Force has gotten this far along in the process and discharged people over the vaccine refusal.

As a result, they were formally removed from service for failure to obey an order. Stefanek said it is also possible that some had other infractions on their records, but all had the vaccine refusal as one of the elements of their discharge.

It is not unusual for members of the military to be thrown out of the service for disobeying an order— discipline is a key tenet of the armed services. As a comparison, Stefanek said that in the first three quarters of 2021, about 1,800 airmen were discharged for failure to follow orders.

According to the latest Air Force data, more than 1,000 airmen have refused the shot and more than 4,700 are seeking a religious exemption. As of last week, a bit more than 97% of the active duty Air Force had gotten at least one shot.

Members of the Navy and the Marine Corps had until Nov. 28 to get the shots and their Reserve members have until Dec. 28. Army active duty soldiers have until Wednesday, and members of the Army National Guard and the Reserves have the most time to be vaccinated, with a deadline of next June 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after standoff in Southwest Roanoke
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.
Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home
WDBJ7
Man found dead in Montgomery County home
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 74 dead in Kentucky, authorities say
A warm stretch this week is followed by a weekend cold front.
Monday, December 13 - Evening Forecast
God's Pit Crew Volunteers Arrive In Kentucky
God's Pit Crew Volunteers Arrive In Kentucky
Damage left behind from a Sunday arson in Pittsylvania County.
Residents react to Sunday arson, homicide at Pittsylvania County home
New Gifts, Coffee Store Opens At SML
New Gifts, Coffee Store Opens At SML