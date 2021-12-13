Advertisement

Business owners open new coffee and gift shop in Moneta

Evie's at the Lake
Evie's at the Lake(Kayla Keen Photography)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - During a time when many businesses are struggling to recover from the pandemic, some have been able to expand.

Evie’s at the Lake is a new coffee shop and gift store owned by the same people who opened Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House in 2019.

“My wife’s dream was always to open a coffee house,” explains co-owner Kevin Gray. “When we opened the very first coffee house, we actually set up on a couple trashcans and we had a piece of wood going across as our table that we had people come in for interviews.”

From trashcans and two-by-12s, to now three different shops. For this, the Gray credits the community and employees.

“It has to be an unbelievable amount of support from the community and that’s really the only reason we’re able to do that. On top of that, having an amazing staff.”

Staff the Grays say they don’t have issues attracting or maintaining.

“We believe in treating your staff right. Having the Christian-based business we feel helps us and it’s just all fallen into place.”

No matter the location, the pillars of each shop remain the same.

“People come here and they say ‘where can I get a cup of coffee?’ or ‘where can I get some pastries from a bakery that’s made fresh?’ and that’s us.”

The shop is at 14807 Moneta Rd suite J, Moneta, VA 24121

