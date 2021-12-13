Advertisement

Distribution week for Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother

Packages were loaded into cars by volunteers as they pulled up.
Packages were loaded into cars by volunteers as they pulled up.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It was all timed out and organized by numbers, hundreds of packages for families that otherwise would be facing a difficult Christmas.

“This is a part of the community that I normally don’t get to see,” admitted Sue Rollinson.

She is this year’s Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother.

“By and large, it’s hidden underneath, and you don’t see it as much as you might some other places,” she said, “but there’s real needs in the community for people to help out, especially to have kids to have a good Christmas.”

Outside, the deliveries go into cars with timed appointments for pickups.

While inside, volunteers pull together the customized and numbered packs in an efficient system developed in the height of last year’s COVID lockdown.

“It’s more efficient, quicker, and easier,” Rollinson said, “but also much better with COVID around. We don’t want people wandering around the shop.”

During this week, the apex of the effort.

“This is the marathon week because by Friday we have to turn the building back over to the Catholic Church,” Rollinson said. “Sacred Heart Catholic Church conveniently lets us take over this facility for three weeks, and they would like their building back for Christmas. It is a church after all.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after standoff in Southwest Roanoke
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.
Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home
WDBJ7
Man found dead in Montgomery County home
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home