Distribution week for Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It was all timed out and organized by numbers, hundreds of packages for families that otherwise would be facing a difficult Christmas.

“This is a part of the community that I normally don’t get to see,” admitted Sue Rollinson.

She is this year’s Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother.

“By and large, it’s hidden underneath, and you don’t see it as much as you might some other places,” she said, “but there’s real needs in the community for people to help out, especially to have kids to have a good Christmas.”

Outside, the deliveries go into cars with timed appointments for pickups.

While inside, volunteers pull together the customized and numbered packs in an efficient system developed in the height of last year’s COVID lockdown.

“It’s more efficient, quicker, and easier,” Rollinson said, “but also much better with COVID around. We don’t want people wandering around the shop.”

During this week, the apex of the effort.

“This is the marathon week because by Friday we have to turn the building back over to the Catholic Church,” Rollinson said. “Sacred Heart Catholic Church conveniently lets us take over this facility for three weeks, and they would like their building back for Christmas. It is a church after all.”

