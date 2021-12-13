Gleaning for the World taking donations to help tornado victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gleaning For The World nonprofit is taking donations to help victims of the tornadoes that severely damaged parts of six states states over the weekend.

Gleaning For The World is hosting a collection at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg Monday from noon to 6 p.m. and will continue the collection Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

The nonprofit is collecting disaster relief supplies such as nonperishable foods, snack foods, sports drinks, bottles of water, hygiene items, baby care supplies, pet foods, and cleanup items such as trash bags, gloves, and more.

Financial donations can be made in person at the collection or online at GFTW.org. They can also be mailed to GFTW, PO Box 645, Concord, VA 24538.

“It’s unusual to see this type of tornado activity so late in the year,” Gleaning’s president, Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “But our team is always ready and willing to help in times of need, and we are incredibly grateful to Gleaning’s supporters who help make these disaster response efforts possible. There are so many needing help right now.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.