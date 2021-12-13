Grown Here at Home: Christmas is a big deal at Country Corner in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nowadays there are many farms that don’t just specialize in one thing. They do several things very well to add value to their business. Christmas time is a big deal for Country Corner in Roanoke. The garden center and shop has transformed into a winter wonderland, and customers are there for it!

“It’s the most wonderful place and beautiful at Christmas. They just do a fantastic job,” said longtime customer Linda Dobbs.

“We’ve been doing Christmas for 47 years,” said Greenhouse Manager Neil Cox.

The store walls are filled with unique ornaments. Maybe you like them a little bit country, with a Bob Ross ‘happy little tree,’ touch, or as a way to honor your loved one serving our country.

“We do a lot of personalized stuff where people can come get themes and things,” Neil said.

They carry a little bit of everything – from little elves, all the way to porch boards. It takes two months for them to get it all set up.

“It’s a lot of nights and seven days a week to get it all out and ready,” Neil said.

The poinsettias are a showstopper, too! They start planting them in their greenhouses in July. They grow 14,000.

“We try to do a lot of odd colors. Different is what a lot of people want,” Cox said.

When caring for poinsettias:

- Make sure they’re moist without being too wet. They don’t do well sitting in water.

- Put them in a place where they can get some sun. Their color holds up better this way.

- Put them in a place where they won’t get too hot or too cold.

When it comes to poinsettias and pets, Neil is setting the record straight.

“They are not poisonous. There’s a big thing that they’re poisonous to cats. They are not. When I was at Tech I think they said they had to eat 10 pounds of leaves to kill a cat, which most people don’t have 10 pounds of poinsettias in their house,” he said.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and from poinsettias to pretty little ornaments, every inch of Country Corner is bursting with Christmas.

Country Corner is at 4273 Challenger Avenue NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.

Editor’s note: According to the ASPCA, poinsettias are toxic to dogs, cats and horses, but are generally over-rated in toxicity, while being irritating to the mouth and stomach and sometimes causing vomiting.

