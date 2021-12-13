WATCH: Scam experts show you what to look out for while online shopping

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you doing some last minute online holiday shopping?

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is here to help guide you with best practices to avoid falling victim to a scam.

According to the BBB, online shopping ranks highest among the types of industry complaints and fraud reports reported to BBB last year.

Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, will share information about the most common types of scams they’re seeing this year and show you what to look for while you’re completing your online shopping.

Watch the conversation on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk with Leanna Scachetti:

