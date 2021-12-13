Lynchburg, Appalachian Power leaders celebrate completion of Main Street Renewal Project

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg and Appalachian Power leaders celebrated the completion of the Main Street Renewal Project Monday morning.

The project is now complete after years of work.

The goal of the project was to replace aging water and electric systems, along with revitalizing the streetscape.

Leaders say pedestrians should feel much safer with the new flow of traffic.

“You can feel the change as you walk down the street and you can especially feel the change when you walk across the street. The message to drivers that pedestrians are to be respected as opposed to blown by has come through,” said Jim Talian, project manager.

The completion also means downtown now has one of the newest water systems in the country.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.