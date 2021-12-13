Advertisement

Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman

Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Clarissa Devon Jones, 37, was reported missing by her family Thursday, December 2, 2021.

She’s 5 feet 2 inches, about 225 pounds, with multi-colored braided hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Jones was last reported seen wearing a pullover hoodie, multi-colored pants, and red sneakers. If you see her, you’re asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Dubie (434) 455-6102 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

