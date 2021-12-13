Advertisement

Natural Bridge SRO gets into the Christmas spirit

Deputy Chris Norris admires his handiwork.
Deputy Chris Norris admires his handiwork.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - At Natural Bridge Elementary School, all the classes have been decorating their doors for the holidays.

There are Christmas trees and collected drawings, and even a Disney themed door.

But the School Resource Officer decided he had to show up too. Deputy Chris Norris not only brought one of Santa’s reindeer to his door, but handmade icicles, lights, and a reference to the movie “Elf” with a phrase he says he’s more than familiar with.

”Except I changed it slightly,” Norris explained. “He says, ‘Oh my God, it’s Santa. I know him!’ Well, every time I go to WalMart or we go out to a restaurant, there’s always some little kid somewhere that goes, ‘That’s my officer! I know him!’ So, it’s just kind of my -- I know my wife gets it, because she hears it a lot too.”

Deputy Norris says he’s not sure how the top door is chosen, but he’s hoping to make a good showing.

